Aam Aadmi Party moves SC against Municipal Corporation of Delhi's recent standing committee election.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party moves SC against Municipal Corporation of Delhi's recent standing committee election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Orders MCD to Compensate Family of Youth Killed by Falling Concrete Block
TCS Joins Hands with McDonald's Philippines to Digitize IT Operations
Vendors Challenge Demolition: Delhi HC Seeks MCD, Police Response
AAP Accuses BJP of Threatening Councillors to Influence MCD Election
AAP vs BJP Showdown in Upcoming MCD Standing Committee Election