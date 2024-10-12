Shiv Sena won 7 seats in direct fight against Sena (UBT) in LS polls which shows we are real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra CM in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena won 7 seats in direct fight against Sena (UBT) in LS polls which shows we are real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra CM in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chief Election Commissioner Cracks Down on Fake News Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
AITA No-Confidence Motion Withdrawn, Elections to Continue Amid Legal Scrutiny
There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar at media briefing in Mumbai.
There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.
We met all stakeholders including political parties and officials ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Mumbai.