Palestinian medical officials say a new Israeli strike in Gaza has killed 11, hours after another killed at least 10, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
