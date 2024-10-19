We are satisfied with a few seats, and have declared candidates on those where we are strong: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra polls.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
We are satisfied with a few seats, and have declared candidates on those where we are strong: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Maharashtra polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Fiery Immigration Rhetoric: A Campaign Strategy?
Obama Rallies for Harris: A New Era in American Politics?
Pentagon's Clashes with the White House Over Israel's Gaza Strategy
India's Crude Oil Strategy Shields Against Israel-Iran Conflict Risks
Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Rally: A Fusion of Technology and Politics