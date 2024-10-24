Parliament's Public Accounts Committee postpones meeting as SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch expresses inability to attend: panel chairman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliament's Public Accounts Committee postpones meeting as SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch expresses inability to attend: panel chairman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Political Row in Public Accounts Committee
SEBI Chief's Encounter with Parliament's PAC Sparks Political Tensions
PAC meeting postponed as SEBI chief Buch fails to appear, BJP miffed at panel chair Venugopal
Clash Over SEBI Chief's Absence Escalates Political Tensions
PAC Meeting Disrupted Over SEBI Chief's Absence, Sparks Political Tension