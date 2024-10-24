International law should be adhered to, without exception: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS session.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:20 IST
International law should be adhered to, without exception: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolves Japan's lower house to set up an Oct. 27 parliamentary election, reports AP.
Cabinet approves supply of fortified rice under welfare schemes till Dec 2028 at cost of Rs 17,082 cr: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Minister's Convoy Accident Averted
Bungalow Battle: The Political Tug-of-War Over Delhi's Chief Minister Residence
BJP's Haryana Victory Dispels Weakness Myth: Finance Minister Speaks on Green Initiatives