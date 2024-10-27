BJP's next big target is to form govt in Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah at party programme in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
