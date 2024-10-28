Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre in Wayanad, alleges values of Constitution are constantly being subverted.
PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP-led Centre in Wayanad, alleges values of Constitution are constantly being subverted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- BJP
- Constitution
- India
- democracy
- Wayanad
- Congress
- values
- safeguard
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics
Clash of Democracy: Ladakh's Fight for Inclusion
Political Rhetoric Heats Up as Congress and BJP Clash
Jokowi's Decade: Democracy, Development, and Drift
Electoral Setbacks Trigger War of Words Between BJP and Congress