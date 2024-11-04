Have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years through various schemes: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:14 IST
