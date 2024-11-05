Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed new Maharashtra Director General of Police: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed new Maharashtra Director General of Police: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Global Leadership: PM Modi at NDTV World Summit 2024
Japan's Election Gamble: Ishiba's Leadership Test Amid Party Scandal
Stability in Vietnamese Leadership: Luong Cuong Elected State President
PM Modi Highlights India's Progress and Global Leadership at NDTV World Summit 2024
Judiciary Showdown: PTI's Protest Threat over Chief Justice Appointment