Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs: PM Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Mahayuti
- government
- Modi
- elections
- Maharashtra
- governance
- coalition
- rally
- Dhule
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Minister Vows BJP Victory Amid Waqf Bill Controversy
Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse Kills 3 in Maharashtra
Illegal Hunter Busted: The Tragic Fate of Maharashtra's Mouse Deer
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls