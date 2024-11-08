We abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir and the spirit of “One Nation, One Constitution” became a reality: PM Modi at rally in Nashik.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:09 IST
We abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir and the spirit of "One Nation, One Constitution" became a reality: PM Modi at rally in Nashik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
