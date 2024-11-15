PM Modi trying to hand over land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Mumbai's Dharavi to industrialist, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi trying to hand over land worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Mumbai's Dharavi to industrialist, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribunal Rebukes Officials Over Sanctuary Mining Controversy
Election Controversy: Pathare Battles Name Doppelgänger in Vadgaon Sheri
Thrissur Pooram Controversy: A Political Firestorm
Turkish Mayor Ousted Amid Controversy: Alleged Militant Links
New TTD Chairman Takes Charge Amid Costly Controversy