Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between a few billionaires and the poor: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between a few billionaires and the poor: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Showdown: Key Races Shaping U.S. Political Landscape
Historic Election Day in Puerto Rico: A Shift in Political Landscape
Suspicious Death Shakes Antigua's Political Landscape
Alleged Job Scam Rocks Assam's Political Landscape
Manoj Jarange: The Activist Shaking Up Maharashtra's Political Landscape