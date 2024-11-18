SC asks NCR states to set up mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks NCR states to set up mechanism where complaints can be made for violation of restrictions under stage 4 of GRAP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- NCR
- GRAP
- environment
- air quality
- complaints
- restrictions
- Stage 4
- mechanism
- compliance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Suffers from 'Very Poor' Air Quality: A Rising Environmental Concern
Targeted Actions Underway as GRAP Strengthens Air Quality Measures in NCR
Delhi Choked: Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels
JMM Appeals to President for Campaign Fairness Amid Flight Restrictions
Election Commission orders immediate transfer of Maharashtra DGP following complaints by political parties, including Cong: Sources.