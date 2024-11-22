Trump says he will nominate former Florida AG Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General after first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 05:09 IST
Trump says he will nominate former Florida AG Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General after first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beyoncé Shines at Grammys with Record-Breaking 99 Nominations
Spotlight on the 2024 Grammy Nominations
Beyoncé Leads Historic Grammy Nominations: 2025's Trailblazing Music Event
Beyonce Reigns: 11 Grammy Nominations Highlight Country Music Crossover
Indians Shine at Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar Lead the Way