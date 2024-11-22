MVA is united, will decide on CM post in Maharashtra within a day after getting majority: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
