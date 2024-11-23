Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins Barhait seat by 39,791 votes, defeats BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom: EC.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
