Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana, asks Congress' Ramesh Chennithala.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana, asks Congress' Ramesh Chennithala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unemployment Rate Drops to 32.1% in Q3 2024 Amid Rise in Job Gains
Macpherson Hails Growth in Construction Jobs Amid Unemployment Decline
JMM-led alliance gave you migration, unemployment, no rail connectivity; development brought by Modi: PM in Godda rally.
China's Youth Engage in 'Pretend Work' Amid Rising Unemployment
SA Sees Decline in Unemployment as Economic Recovery Plan Yields Positive Results