No qualms in accepting Ajit Pawar got more seats in Maharashtra polls, but everyone knows who is the NCP founder: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
No qualms in accepting Ajit Pawar got more seats in Maharashtra polls, but everyone knows who is the NCP founder: Sharad Pawar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- Ajit Pawar
- Maharashtra
- elections
- NCP
- founder
- seats
- politics
- legacy
- party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row
UP STF and Mumbai cops nab wanted shooter Shiva Kumar and two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case: official.
Shooter, two others in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case arrested from Uttar Pradesh: Mumbai police.
Social Media Friends Assist in Capturing Fugitive NCP Leader's Assassin
Key Suspect Arrested in NCP Politician Baba Siddique's Murder