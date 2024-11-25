RG Kar case protests: SC modifies Calcutta HC order, orders probe into torture of women in policy custody by SIT.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
RG Kar case protests: SC modifies Calcutta HC order, orders probe into torture of women in policy custody by SIT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement: Amit Shah after releasing BJP manifesto in Mumbai.
BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls is roadmap for making Viksit Maharashtra for Viksit Bharat: Devendra Fadnavis.
IMF's Unscheduled Pakistan Visit: Bridging External Financing Gap
LatentView Analytics: Stellar Growth Spurt with Decision Point Acquisition
Modi Launches Jharkhand Campaign with Blistering Attack on Opposition