IPL regulars Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal go unsold at mega auction.
PTI | Jeddah | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:43 IST
IPL regulars Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal go unsold at mega auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
USPL Season 3: Cricket's Grand Return to Florida
IPL 2025: AB De Villiers Predicts Rishabh Pant's Future Amidst Mega Auction Buzz
Nathan McSweeney Ready for Test Cricket Debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan's Calls for Boycott Amid India's Reluctance to Tour
Cricket Legend James Anderson Eyes IPL Return; Could Chennai Super Kings Be His Next Team?