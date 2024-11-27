Israeli airstrikes shake Beirut moments after Biden says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire deal, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
