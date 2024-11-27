Signs of apparent celebration in Beirut; no reported violations shortly after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes effect, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:15 IST
