Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Climate Brinkmanship: COP29 Debates and Delays
CII's Controversial Edict on VPNs Sparks Nationwide Debate
Tea at the Heart of Climate Discussions: A Cultural and Environmental Call to Action
Controversial Remarks Ignite Debate: Actress Kasthuri Arrested and Remanded
Crisis at Barsu: The Great Refinery Debate