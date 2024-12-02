Opposition parties boycotted Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill as they were not allowed to speak: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
