NASA announces more delays in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo, reports AP.
PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:48 IST
NASA announces more delays in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA
- moon
- mission
- delays
- Apollo
- astronauts
- surface
- exploration
- space
- lunar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Resurface: U.S.-China Tariff Standoff Looms
Negligence Allegations Surface in Bullet Train Tragedy
CEA Recognizes Surface Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology to Boost Renewable Energy Growth
Allegations Surface in Kakinada Ports Acquisition Scandal
MCOCA Invoked in Baba Siddique Murder: New Details Surface