RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 11th time in a row at 6.5 pc.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:09 IST
RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 11th time in a row at 6.5 pc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bosnia and Herzegovina Needs $6.8 Billion Investment to Combat Climate Change and Secure Economic Stability
Alvaro Delgado Seeks to Sway Uruguay's Run-off with Stability and Experience
Cornerstone of Peace: The U.N. Resolution Fueling Middle East Stability
Reddit Restores Stability After Brief Outage
Navigating Inflation: RBI's Resilient Path to Stability