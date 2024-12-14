PM Modi proposes a resolution on ensuring reservation is not snatched from its existing beneficiaries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi proposes a resolution on ensuring reservation is not snatched from its existing beneficiaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Next Government: Positive Talks in Delhi
Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
Tamil Nadu's Battle Over Tungsten Mining Rights in Madurai
Controversy Erupts: Seer Faces FIR Over Remarks on Voting Rights
Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments