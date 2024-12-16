Six persons killed, seven injured as SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district: Police.
PTI | Balod | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Six persons killed, seven injured as SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Eruption Near Ernakulam Junction: Averted Tragedy, Investigation Underway
Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation Near Delhi Flyover
Seven Maoists Killed in Telangana Police Encounter
Seven Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Mulugu district of Telangana: Police.
Revving Up: Automakers Report Growth Driven by Wedding Season and SUV Demand