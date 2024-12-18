Several children have been killed in a stampede at a holiday fair in southwestern Nigeria, reports AP, quoting Oyo state governor. GRS GRS
PTI | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
