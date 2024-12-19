PM Modi called Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput and inquired about their health after they sustained injuries in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
