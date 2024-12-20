Cong's youth wing chief Uday Bhanu Chib put in preventive detention ahead of protest against party worker's death in Assam: Police.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong's youth wing chief Uday Bhanu Chib put in preventive detention ahead of protest against party worker's death in Assam: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Department Calls for Reforms after Memphis Police Investigation
Georgian Political Turmoil: EU Talks Suspended Amid Protests
Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions
Congress Gears Up Strategy Amid Parliamentary Protests
Punjab Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Networks