SC pulls up NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to private firm NTBCL, says it has resulted in unjust enrichment.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
