Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamp, coin on birth centenary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement