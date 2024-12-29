Emergency officials confirm only 2 of the 181 people on board survived a plane crash in South Korea, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
