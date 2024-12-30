Rupee falls 5 paise to hit new record low of 85.53 against US dollar in early trade.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
