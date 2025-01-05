PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, takes ride in Namo Bharat train on RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, takes ride in Namo Bharat train on RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sevilla's Grand Culinary Revival at The Claridges, New Delhi
Delhi High Court Highlights Misuse of Rape Charges
Delhi Schools Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Former AAP MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Delhi Police Bolsters Rapid Response with Urban Intervention Commandos