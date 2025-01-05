People of Delhi now saying, 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
People of Delhi now saying, 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Rivals Exchange Cordial Birthday Greetings in Andhra Pradesh
Indian Hockey's Golden Wave: Success Amidst Change
With end of insurgency in northeast, time has come for change in approach of police force to ensure people get speedy justice: Amit Shah.
Congress Demands Transparency After Election Commission's Rule Change
Wildlife Exchange: Gujarat's Asiatic Lions Head to Bhopal's Van Vihar