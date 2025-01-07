We condemn use of children, derogatory remarks against women in poll campaign; strict action will be taken against those crossing line: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:06 IST
