Congress promises to give Rs 8,500 to every educated unemployed youth for one year under 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' if voted to power in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
