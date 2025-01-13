We want equality, 'bhaagidaari' for poor, minorities: Rahul Gandhi promising caste census, raising reservation cap if Congress comes to power.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
We want equality, 'bhaagidaari' for poor, minorities: Rahul Gandhi promising caste census, raising reservation cap if Congress comes to power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations
Gandhi Family Accused of Disrespecting Non-Gandhi Congress Leaders
India's Power Expansion: 24/7 Electricity Ambitions for 2025
Youth Empowerment Underway: PM Internship Scheme Attracts Thousands
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death