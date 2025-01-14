Key mediator Qatar says Israel and Hamas are at their closest point' yet to a ceasefire deal in Gaza, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
