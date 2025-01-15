It is duty of EC to come clean and give us data of Maharashtra, Haryana polls, but they are refusing to give us: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
It is duty of EC to come clean and give us data of Maharashtra, Haryana polls, but they are refusing to give us: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Urges China for Transparency on Covid-19 Origins
Revamping Oversight: New Transparency Rules for GMOs in India
Call for Transparency in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Investigation
Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Pakistan’s Primary Healthcare Financing
J&K Lieutenant Governor Drives Criminal Law Reforms for Transparency and High Conviction Rates