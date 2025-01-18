A few select organisations, including RSS, and industrial houses running the country, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A few select organisations, including RSS, and industrial houses running the country, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navigating Tensions: U.S.-India Talks Amid China's Expanding Influence
Blue Horizons: A Dive into the Hue's Artistic Influence
The Persistent Threat of Lone Wolf Terrorism: Islamic State's Enduring Influence
The Unexpected Influence of Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in a Fractured House
Congress Slams PM Modi Over China's Expanding Influence in Ladakh