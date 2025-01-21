CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh police neutralised 14 Naxalites in joint operation along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border: HM Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
