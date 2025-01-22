White House sidelines staffers detailed to the National Security Council, aiming to align team with Trump's agenda, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:22 IST
White House sidelines staffers detailed to the National Security Council, aiming to align team with Trump's agenda, reports AP.
