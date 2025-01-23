Arvind Kejriwal lies with so much innocence on his face, he will come first if a national lying competition is held: BJP chief J P Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
