Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, International Committee of the Red Cross says, reports AP.GRS GRS

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:51 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, International Committee of the Red Cross says, reports AP.
