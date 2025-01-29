Cabinet approves Rs 16,300-cr National Critical Minerals Mission, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:09 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 16,300-cr National Critical Minerals Mission, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Third launchpad to cater to next generation launch vehicle (NGLV) designed to put heavy satellites in orbit: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves proposal to build third launchpad at Shriharikota: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Govt approves 8th Pay Commission for revising salaries of central government employees: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
India poised for global leadership position in AI area just like we proved our mettle in IT services: Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI in Davos.
All necessary regulations would be in place for AI but without curbing innovation potential: Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI in Davos.